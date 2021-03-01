Leilani Fountain, age 66, of Tucker, Georgia passed away February 3, 2021 following an extended illness.
Born May 6, 1954 in Honolulu, Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth H. Fountain, Sr. and Norma Jean Bunch Harlan. She was of the Catholic faith, and received a B.S. from MTSU and an M.A. in Biblical Studies from South Florida Theological Seminary. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and attained the rank of Lieutenant, serving in Washington, D.C. as a computer systems analyst. Leilani worked across the country for many years in the IT field as a disaster recovery/business continuity specialist .Leilani is survived by her brother, Kenneth H. Fountain, Jr. and wife, Annette, nephews Brian (Jennifer) Fountain and Aaron Fountain, great niece, Natalie Fountain, great nephew, Brice Fountain, all of Watertown, aunt, Beverly (Darrell) Houchins of Hixson, Tennessee, and dear, devoted friend, Stephanie Gray of Blairsville, Georgia.
The family has honored Leilani's request to be cremated and no memorial service is planned. Interment will be at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318