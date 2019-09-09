Lena Mae "Peggy" Tyree

Weather Alert

...CAUTION ADVISED FOR HEAT AND HUMIDITY... PEOPLE ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE ARE URGED TO BE CAUTIOUS IN THE HOT AND HUMID WEATHER THIS WEEK. TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S COMBINED WITH INCREASING HUMIDITY WILL RESULT IN HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 100 DEGREES EACH AFTERNOON TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY. THOSE WHO MUST WORK OUTSIDE SHOULD PREPARE FOR THE HEAT. SCHOOLS ARE URGED TO REVIEW HEAT SAFETY GUIDELINES FOR SPORTS AND OTHER OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. THE HEAT IS EXPECTED TO BACK OFF A LITTLE THIS WEEKEND. SAFETY TIPS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY