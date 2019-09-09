Lena Mae "Peggy" Tyree, age 80 of the Statesville Community, died Friday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2019 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. Born May 20, 1939 in Burnsville, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Aubery Riffle and Eva Susan Carroll Riffle and was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Jackie Sue Taylor and four brothers and a sister.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Jackie L. Tyree of Statesville; stepchildren, Dianne (Jimmie) Owen of Statesville, Azel (Doris) Tyree of Statesville and Josh L. Tyree of Liberty; stepson-in-law, Robert L. Taylor; step-grandchildren, Dawn Taylor, Jim (Kim) Owen, Kim (Rhea) Paris, Daniel (Faye) Tyree, Amy (Ernie) Adsmond, Joshua (Mindy) Tyree, Kristina (D.J.) Haddock, Caitlin and Peyton Tyree; several step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anna Belle and cousin, Phoebe Frances.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Cunningham Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Josh Tyree, Ernie Adsmond,Daniel Tyree, Kyle Craighead, Jim Owen, Joshua Tyree. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. till service time on Tuesday. Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318