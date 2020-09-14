Leopoldo Jose` “Leo” Araujo Medina passed away on September 10, 2020 at age 65. The family will be accepting friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to make donations to the Nashville Rescue Mission (639 Lafayette St, Nashville TN 37203).
Leo was born in Caracas Venezuela & was a devout Catholic. In recent years he attended Crosspoint Church. Leo came to Nashville in 1980 as a pilot for the Venezuelan government. He also worked as Bell Captain and translator for Opryland Hotel. He had a great love for aviation & flying. Leo was a dedicated Tennessee Titans fan. He never met a stranger and was friends with everyone he met. Leo always had a story to tell and anyone that knew him has their own Leo story.
Leo is survived by his son Alex (Elin) Araujo, grandchildren Aiden & Maddie Jean Araujo of Lebanon, TN; devoted siblings Federico (Diana) Araujo Medina of Madrid, Spain; Gonzalo (Kathy) Araujo Medina of St Pascal Baylon, Canada; Laura (Zuinda) Araujo Medina & Carmen Cristina (Damian) Hernandez both of Caracas Venezuela and many loving nieces & nephews He is preceded in death by parents Mario and Magdalena Araujo and brother Fernando Araujo Medina. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.