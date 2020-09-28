Lesley Ann Ostrander passed away on September 25, 2020 at age 42. The Memorial Service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will begin receiving friends at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ostrander loved all things home. She was a good wife who enjoyed cooking and baking, crafting, animals, and being organized. She worked in I.T. for Genesco and worshiped at Immanuel Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Steven Dayle Ostrander, step-children Zach Angeli and Chellsee Pruitt, parents Rodney and Claudia Jett, siblings Holly (Shane) Raines and Andrew Jett, and grandchildren Leonardo Angeli and Ozzy Frazier. She is preceded in death by grandfather Carl Jo Jett and grandparents Schuyler and Shirley Hamlin. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.