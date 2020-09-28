Lesley Ann Ostrander

Lesley Ann Ostrander passed away on September 25, 2020 at age 42. The Memorial Service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will begin receiving friends at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Ostrander loved all things home. She was a good wife who enjoyed cooking and baking, crafting, animals, and being organized. She worked in I.T. for Genesco and worshiped at Immanuel Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Steven Dayle Ostrander, step-children Zach Angeli and Chellsee Pruitt, parents Rodney and Claudia Jett, siblings Holly (Shane) Raines and Andrew Jett, and grandchildren Leonardo Angeli and Ozzy Frazier.  She is preceded in death by grandfather Carl Jo Jett and grandparents Schuyler and Shirley Hamlin. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

 

Service information

Sep 29
Memorial Service
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
6:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
Sep 29
Visitation
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
