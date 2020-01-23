Leslie Ann Breedlove Greer, 34, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJanuary 21, 2020.
Leslie had attended Mt. Juliet High School and was a cashier at the Cracker Barrel in Mt. Juliet. She had a big heart, a smile to match and a beautiful spirit. She enjoyed fishing and family but most of all she had a great love for her children. Leslie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Margaret Breedlove and her step-father, Greg Ogden.
She is survived by husband, Brian Greer; children, MacKenzie Greer and Caleb Greer; mother, Kathleen Breedlove; father, Ronnie (Lorie) Day; siblings: Brandon (Elizabeth) Ogden, Kelsey (John L.) Kneisel, Cody (Jazymne) and Hannah Ogden; nieces, Ellie Kate, Abigail Ogden and Oaklee Kneisel; and many aunts, uncles, cousins who loved her dearly.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to We Are Team Jake at www.weareteamjake.com or the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.nami.org
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com