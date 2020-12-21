Leslie Jean Fish Hazelwood, age 57 of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Billie Friel, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Wesley Hazelwood, Jeremy Hazelwood, Stephen Zipperer, Tyler Pratt, Korey Akers, and Kyle Adams serving as pallbearers. David Fish and Bobby Pratt will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 20th from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:30 p.m.
Leslie Jean Fish was born on Sunday, July 7th, 1963 in Alaska, the daughter of David Leslie and Nora Trainer Fish, Jr. In addition to her parents, she is survived by loving husband, Wesley Carson Hazelwood; son, Jeremy Ryan Hazelwood; sisters, Pamela Jane Zipperer and Cindy Marie Pratt.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.