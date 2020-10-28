Letty Belle Hayes Long, age 70, of Hermitage, TN, died October 26, 2020.
Letty worked for many years as a CNA for McKendree. She was an avid reader and enjoyed music and dancing. Letty was the daughter of the late, James Warren Harding and Callie Belle Schmittou Hayes. She was also preceded in death by her son, James Daniel Long, Jr. and her brother, Paul Schmittou.
She is survived by: husband of 52 ½ years – James Long; children – Rhonda Long, Varonica (Bobby) Watts, Bryan (Michele) Long, Jamie (Kevin) Chambliss, Percy Long and James Long; 2 sisters and 2 brothers; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
No funeral services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com