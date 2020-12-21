Levi Nevada Ortiz Reynolds passed on December 17, 2020 at age 25.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to your favorite charity.
Levi “Eface” was an artist, producer, and singer. He is survived by his mother Rachel Poss (Albert) Mosqueda, siblings Nikolas Ryan Reynolds and Mariah Mosqueda, grandmother Renate Poss, aunts Michelle (Brad) Lasater and Rebecca Poss, uncles Michael (Angela) Poss, Ricky Poss, and Antonio Ortiz, cousins Derek Cook, Cory (Amanda) Lasater, Tiphanie Poss, Chelsie Poss, Christopher Poss, Lucy Lasater, Richard Poss, and Nathan Poss, special friends Daniela Rodriguez and Alondra Lagunas, and fur baby Zombie. He is preceded in death by brother Steven Reynolds Jr., grandfather Herbert Poss Jr. and uncle Roger Poss.
