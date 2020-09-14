Lilburn “Lil” Kornelia Harvey Tucker, age 88 of Mt. Juliet, TN departed this life Wednesday, September 9, 2020 on her mother’s birthday. A loving Christian wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Lil was a faithful member of the Lord’s Church at Center Chapel Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Lee Tucker; parents, Baxter & Inez Harvey; son, Gary Lee Tucker; and brother, M.C. Harvey. Survived by daughters, Denise (Ed, Sr.) Tignor, Janet (Randy) Carey and Joyce (Rick) Major; daughter-in-law, Cindy Tucker; sister, Debbie Harvey; grandchildren, Rod (Brandi) Tucker, Candice (Thomas) Fults, Courtney (Drue) Jolly, Eddy (Rose) Tignor, Robby (Katie) Tignor, Rebecca (Bobby) Stevens, Johnna Graves, Jessica Graves, Laura Carey, Waylon Carey, Dean Carey, Alex (Rachel) Major, Max (Rebecca) Major, Samantha (Quinn) Bible and Knox (Jak) Major; 25 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12th, 10 am at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Darrell Duncan officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Active pallbearers: Rod Tucker, Thomas Fults, Drue Jolly, Eddy Tignor, Jr., Robby Tignor, Bobby Stevens, Jessica Graves and Marc Colson. Honorary pallbearers: Ed Tignor, Sr., Randy Carey, Rick Major, Bruce Harvey, Eddie Payne, Carl Payne, Tim Denney, Bill Wolfenbarger, Thaxton Boner, Curt Bodiford, Kenny Martin and Bill Cody.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 11th, 4-8 pm and Saturday, September 12th, 9:00 am until time of service.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to her caregivers: Gladys Crawford, Robbie Thompson, Linda Tenpenney, The Gardens at Providence Memory Care and Alive Hospice.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com