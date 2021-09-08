Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Fish Bowen will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. George Wallace officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Thursday 11 AM until service.
Mrs. Bowen, age 77 of Lebanon passed away September 6, 2021, at Gallatin Health Care.
Born September 17, 1943, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Alton and Lexie Ann Raines Fish. She worked at Robertshaw for 26 years, and retired from Walmart after 12 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shelia Marsh.
She is survived by her husband of over 59 years, Bro. Kenneth Bowen; two sons, Scott Bowen and Kenny (Teresa) Bowen; two grandsons, Adam Bowen and Blake Bowen; and three sisters, Betty Morgan, Debbie Selby, and Darlene Smith.