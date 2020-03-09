Mrs. Linda Fleming Berry, age 73 of Lebanon passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home.
Born April 9, 1946, in Watertown, she is the daughter of the late Roy Delbert Fleming and Ethel Jean Napier Fleming. She was a homemaker and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Lee Berry Jr., two granddaughters, Jennifer Tallman and Heather Berry; and a brother, Jerry Lee Denton.
She is survived by her husband of over forty eight years, Sgt. Maj. Thomas L. Berry; four children: Mark Wilkerson, Millie (Brad) Vanhook, Teresa Ann Berry, and Doreen (John) Emerick; four grandchildren: Hope Morris, Thomas J. Berry, Jacob Emerick, and Arrington Vanhook; two sisters, Betty Wilkerson and Debbie Caplenor; brother, Ray (Pat) Fleming; sister in law, Lynn Denton; 4 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Berry will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jacob Lannom officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday 4–7 PM and Tuesday after 12 Noon at Ligon & Bobo.
