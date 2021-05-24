Linda Gayle Tate, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died May 21, 2021. Mrs. Tate was born in Ft. Knox, KY and was the daughter of the late, Oby and Ava Sheffield. She was a member of Hickory Hills Baptist Church. Mrs. Tate was employed by Piper and AVCO but her favorite job by far was at the Langford Farms Daycare. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and crafting. Mrs. Tate loved butterflies and hummingbirds. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ginger Frye.
She is survived by husband, Thomas “Tom” Tate; children, David (Cecilia) Blake, Karen (Greg) Holbert and Allen (Letitia) Blake; sisters, Cindy Dulin and Diane Sheffield; grandchildren, Chasity Cherry, David Blake, Jr., Derrick Blake, Skylar Holbert, Kristy Giblin and Megan Brady and great-grandchildren, Tamia Mya, Hayden, Hollis, Ryder, Makayla, John, Tristen, Kaleb, Elli, Hailee and Lilyana.
Family and friends gathered to celebrate Mrs. Tate’s life from 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Fund, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd, Suite 800, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.