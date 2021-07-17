Linda “Granny” Couch passed away on July 15, 2021 at age 82.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Donnie Rhoten and Brother Kenneth Head, is 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, and will be followed by interment in Bethlehem Cemetery. Pallbearers: Snapper King, Gene Kulas, Alek Kulas, Clay King, Eric Hardeman and Charles Poston. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Linda Swindell Couch was born in Swindell Hollow in Lebanon TN to Lena Gladys Midgett and Charles “Charlie” Thomas Swindell. She was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ and worked for many years as an Educational Assistant who touched the lives of many children. Linda was a homemaker, a loving mother, granny, and great-granny. She loved to laugh and bring joy to others. She loved attending all the grandchildren’s events, playing cards with her friends, and sharing her great sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clay Couch, children Cathy (Dale) King and David (Teresa) Couch, granddaughters Leanna King (Gene) Kulas and Addie (Eric) Hardeman, and Jessi Couch, grandson Snapper King, great-grandchildren Anna Cate Kulas, Gracey King, Alek Kulas, Clay King, and Baby Clay Hardeman.
She was preceded in death by parents Gladys and Charlie Swindell, and brother Billy Swindell.