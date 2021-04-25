Linda Joy DeLeon passed away on April 22, 2021 at age 77.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 4 – 8 p.m.
Linda Joy DeLeon was born in Morganton, NC to Virginia Lockhart and Robert Kerley. She worked in Quality Control for JB Laboratory. She loved cooking, gardening, and being with family. She is survived by husband of 21 years, Jesse DeLeon, children Tina Smith and Alan Russell, siblings Dottie (Bill) Shevock and David Kerley, grandchildren Austin Kozuszek, Lindsey Absher, Megan Ellis, Sarah Roederer, Devin Russell, Kyle Russell, and Cody Russell, several great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Lori Kerley and Linda Kerley, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Virginia and Robert Kerley, and brothers Carl Kerley and Robert “Nicky” Kerley.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.