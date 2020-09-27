Linda Kay Bradfield Speight, age 75, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 22, 2020.
Linda was a member of Gladeville Church of Christ. She was the daughter of the late, W.A. and Hazel Wallace Bradfield.
She is survived by: husband of 57 years – Bill Speight; sons – Bill (Jackie) Speight, Jr., Sean (Robin) Speight and Tracy (Tricia) Speight; and grandchildren – Amber Speight, Meredith (Travis) Upshaw, William Speight, Parker Speight and Aaron Speight.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Billy Clark officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Amber Speight, Meredith Upshaw, William Speight, Aaron Speight, Jared Brasel and Jason Franklin. Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders and the Ladies Sunday School Class at Gladeville Church of Christ.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Gladeville Church of Christ for India Missions or the W.A. and Hazel Bradfield Scholarship at Freed Hardeman University.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com