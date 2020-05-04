Linda Lee Pennington, 75, of Hermitage, TN, diedApril 27, 2020.
Linda was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Herbert C. and Edith M. Hammar Pennington. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Herbert L. Pennington, nephews, Jerry Allen Pennington and Jeffrey Scott Kiley, and great-nephew Joshua Kiley.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Lynn Pennington; sister, Eldoris Kiley; niece and nephews: Kenneth L. (Tina) Pennington, Katherine Michelle (Chris) Dick, James L. (Tonya) Kiley and Michael P. (Shawna) Kiley; and several cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. Nephews and great-nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, Benevolence Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com