Linda “Lynn” Ann Supeck Bilbrey, 71, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedNovember 9, 2019.
Lynn was an auditor for Old Republic Title for 13 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Michael “Mike” Bilbrey; her parents, Carl Joseph and Dallas Supeck; and her siblings, Barbara Morano and Gerald Supeck.
She is survived by her son, Matthew “Matt” (Angela) Bilbrey; grandchildren, Abigail and Mason Bilbrey; and brothers, James John (Deb) Supeck and Carl Jr. Supeck.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at noon CST Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com