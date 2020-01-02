Linda Marshell Hill

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Overcast. High 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.