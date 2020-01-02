Linda Marshell Hill, 55, passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019 at her residence.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jr. and Moline Crawford; brother, James Edward Crawford; sisters, Ellen Crawford Johnson and Edith Crawford Peterson; and father-in-law, Bro. Billy Hill.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Denning Hill; mother-in-law, Monta Jo Hill; brother-in-law, Leon (Jennifer) Hill; brothers, Carl (Jose) Crawford, Jerry (Kathy) Crawford, Harold (Vicki) Crawford, Davie Wayne Crawford; sisters, Louise Crawford, Anna (David) Jones, and Rosa Lee Green; and numerous other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering and Luncheon will be held on Sunday January 5, 2020 in the Saddlebrook Banquet Room, 205 Carver Lane, Lebanon, TN. from 2 until 6 p.m. Bring your favorite dish and join us.
Partlow Funeral Chapell (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com