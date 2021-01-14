Linda Stacy Groves, 69, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, January 10, 2021, surrounded by family who loved and cared for her dearly.
Linda was born in Chattanooga, TN on July 29,1951 to the late Vernon Stacy and Betty Stacy of Chattanooga. She married her high school sweetheart, LaMoin “Butch” Groves, Jr. on December 6, 1971. Butch and Linda lived in Mt. Juliet, TN for over 40 years where they raised their children and developed and enjoyed many wonderful friendships. Family was Linda’s life! She was definitely the Matriarch of their family…the “glue” that kept everything together. Over the years of raising children, many entered her home and she loved them all like her own. She was a giving and generous person placing their needs above her own. There’s a saying, “sprinkle a little love wherever you go”, Linda surely did just that! Of all that Linda experienced in her life, being blessed with grandchildren topped it all! She was a loving, caring and devoted “MeMe” to Nikki, Anniston, Trevor, and Ayden! They were everything to her and she was everything to each of them! She lavishly loved them and honored their every want and wish.
Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Butch; her son Trevor, of Old Hickory, TN and daughter, Angie of Mt. Juliet; her grandchildren Nikki, Anniston and Trevor Groves of Old Hickory, TN, and Ayden Rowe of Mt. Juliet, TN; her mother, Betty Stacy of Chattanooga, TN; her sisters, Teresa (Dewey) Roberson of Hixson, TN and Judie Brewer of Chattanooga, TN and her sister-in-law, Diane Stacy of Chattanooga, TN. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her son, Chris, who just passed on January 2, 2021. Her father, Vernon Stacy and her brother, David Stacy.
Service will be held at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Friday, January 15th at 3 p.m. with
Keith Groves officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, W. Division St. Mt. Juliet, TN, 37122. Pallbearers are Jason Groves, Robert Groves, Dean Bell, Brian Jones, Danny Sanders and Mike Dearing. Honorary pallbearers are Ryan Roberson, Brian Rowe, Charlie Jones, Kip Anderson, Harry Anderson and Dick Anderson. The family will receive friends at visitation on Friday, January 15th from 12 pm until 3 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals at donate.lovetotherescue.org and St. Jude Children’s Hospitalat stjude.org
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com