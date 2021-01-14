Weather Alert

...Snowfall Accumulations Possible Friday Night through Saturday Evening... ...Highest Accumulations Across Highest Elevations of Cumberland Plateau Region... Confidence is increasing in snowfall accumulations across Middle Tennessee beginning Friday Night, continuing through the day on Saturday, before ending across Upper Cumberland Region Saturday Evening. Most locations around and west of the Nashville Metropolitan area, including the I-65 Corridor, will see possible snowfall amounts generally around a half of an inch. Locations across Eastern Highland Rim and lower elevations of Cumberland Plateau Region could possible have between one to two inches of snowfall. Locations across higher elevations of Cumberland Plateau Region could have one to two inches with isolated locations experiencing higher amounts. With this increasing confidence trend in forecasted snowfall amounts, a Winter Weather Advisory may be needed in the future for counties across Cumberland Plateau Region and possibly some adjacent counties to its west.