Linda Watwood, age 77 of Hermitage, passed away July 8, 2019.
Mrs. Watwood was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Watwood; parents, Sherman and Helen Shoulders; and brother, Robert Shoulders
He is survived by his son, Mark (Angela) Watwood; sister, Anita (Billy) Eubanks; grandson, Gerri Duncan; great-grandchildren, Wilhelm Duncan, Vivian Duncan, and Ripley Pedigo; and fur babies, Little man, Little girl, Old yella, and Alley.
Graveside services will be Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, July 13 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
