Logan Wayne Pennington, 32, beloved son, father, brother, grandson, companion, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Barry Smith, will be held on Sunday, June 14th, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14th from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 4:00 p.m.
He is survived by parents, Tim and Kim Pennington of Old Hickory, Tennessee; children, Alexis Maxine Pennington and Katrina Huffman, mother of Alastor Wyatt Pennington; wife, Tameka Pennington of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; siblings, Adam Pennington and Autumn Hutchinson; grandparents, James and Leva Pennington of Smyrna, Tennessee and Joseph Snader of Old Hickory, Tennessee; stepson, Ethan Monroe; aunts and uncles, Tracy and Mike Mena of Old Hickory, Tennessee, Joe Snader, Jr., of Watertown, Tennessee, Gary and Beth Bruster of Old Hickory, Tennessee, Terry Bruster of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Eric Winegroff, Herby Winegroff, and George Winegroff; cousins, Owen Mena, Austin Mena, Casey Bruster, Aaron Bruster, Brett Bruster, and TJ Bruster; many loving extended family members also survive. He was preceded in death by mother, December Ann Winegroff Pennington; grandmother, Marcella Snader.
Logan Wayne Pennington was born on Monday, March 21st, 1988 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. An avid music lover, Logan was a talented musician and writer. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved going fishing. Logan was a diehard University of Kentucky Basketball fan and his blood will forever bleed blue. He will be dearly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests anyone who is interested in making a memorial contribution in honor of Logan to follow his father, Tim Pennington, on his Facebook page for more information.
