Lois G. Bluythe, age 90 passed away peacefully on Sunday January 17, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Private services will be conducted by Bro. Erik Reed. Lois was born on October 2, 1930 to Ed and Virginia Gannon.
She was a Nurses Tech at formerly University Medical Center where she retired. Lois truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, working in her flower beds, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her great-grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dorman Blythe Sr.; parents Ed and Virginia Gannon; son; Dorman "Butch" Blythe Jr.; and brother James Gannon.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Danny) Herron; grandchildren, Brandy (Anthony) Miller, Terri (Darrin) Hemontolor, and Jeff (Becky) Blythe; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Hemontolor, Ethan Miller, and Cody (Megan) Blythe; daughter-in-law, Jane Blythe, and her beloved furbaby, Sugar.
Pallbearers will be Keith Taylor, Danny Allen, Phil Spears, Danny Clark, Jeff Blythe, and Alton Driver. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ethan Miller and Kaylee Hemontolor.
