LOMBARDI, Brenda Jean, age 64 of Mt. Juliet passed away May 10, 2021.
Brenda was known for her kind and giving heart. She volunteered for many organizations. From 1998 to 2008, she volunteered with the Red Cross and worked endlessly for 3 weeks at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attack. She was an active volunteer with Big Brothers Mt. Juliet for about 5 years. She was a member and volunteer at Global Vision Bible Church since 2013.
Brenda was a loving grandmother and friend who also had a big heart for animals. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. “We love you to the moon and back.”
Preceded in death by father, Eugene Pabst; and mother-in-law, Mildred Kidd. She is survived by children, Ricky (Mildred) Grimaldo, Maria (Jeremy) Conley, Jason (Kim) Cowan and Tai (Greg) Locke; mother, Laura Banda; 14 grandchildren; and her beloved fur babies, Halo & Oreo.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com