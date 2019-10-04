Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.