Lon Hoy, age 77 of Gallatin, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, October 12 at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, October 12 from 3 until time of service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cumberland Crisis Pregnancy Center in Gallatin, P.O. Box 1037 Hendersonville, TN 37077.
Mr. Hoy was born January 23, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Howard Hoy and Betty Swinehart Hoy. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Connie Wiggers Hoy; brother, Frank Hoy; and sister-in-law, Diane Robinson. He is survived by wife, Joyce Nelson of Gallatin; step-daughters, Sharie Hunsinger of Gallatin and Melissa Meyer (David) of Gallatin; brother-in-law, Ernie Wiggers (Patty) of Hendersonville; sister-in-law, Nanette Welch of Gallatin; two nieces, Michelle Robinson of Gallatin and Julia Percy (Matt) of Hendersonville; four step-grandchildren, Michael Hunsinger, Emily Hunsinger Jones, Ryan Hunsinger, and Kaylor Meyer; three great-grandchildren, Andrew Jones, Larryn Jones, and Dale Jones; and numerous cousins.
Lon was a very kind, loving man, loved by everyone who met him. Mr. Hoy served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of First Baptist Church Hendersonville and owner of a fiberglass company in Millington, TN. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.