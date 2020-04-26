Lora Fathera Ashley, 89, of Lebanon, TN, diedApril 19, 2020.
Mrs. Ashley was baptized in the Jordan River. She was a cosmetologist and previously owned Lora’s Beauty Shop in Mt. Juliet. Mrs. Ashley was an Atlanta Brave’s fan and enjoyed the television shows, Gold Rush and Alaska, the Last Frontier. Her favorite thing to do was to spend holidays with her family. Mrs. Ashley was the daughter of the late, Joe and Minnie Belle Allen Fathera. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne Ashley and her siblings, Ruth Powell, Lorene Bullock, Jewell West, Doris Davis and Bobby Fathera.
She is survived by her sons, Jack Hayes and Greg (Donna) Jennings; daughter, Pat Jansen; grandchildren: Jason Hayes, Ross Hayes, Parker Jennings and Cara Jennings; great-grandchildren: Devan Hayes, Drew Hayes, Tyler Hayes, Nathan Hayes, Evie Hayes and Spencer Hayes; several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com