Lora Lynn Bishop Heckmann, 51, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedNovember 16, 2019.
Lora was born in Middletown Ohio to Fred and Anne Bishop on May 16, 1968. She graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, class of 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She later passed the CPA exam in 1992. Lora enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and loved being a wife and mother. She was passionate about spending time with her extended family, reading, travelling, enjoying the outdoors and helping others. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church where she was active in Providence Kids, cancer care night and the cancer survivors group. She also volunteered locally at the Mount Juliet Community Help Center. Lora loved supporting her daughters and was active in their passions like the Willoughby Waves swim team, Artistry in Motion dance team and the Mount Juliet High School Color Guard.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Albert A. “Trey” Heckmann, III; daughters, Grace Anne and Sarah Elizabeth Heckmann; parents, Fred and Anne (Brockmeyer) Bishop; sister, Karin (Jorge) Gonzalez; and niece, Lucy Gonzalez.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted from 11 a.m. till noon on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Jacob Armstrong and Pastor Mark Youngman officiating. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or online at ww5.komen.org.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com