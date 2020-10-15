Lori Ann Thurman Murphy, age 46, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died October 10, 2020. Lori was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and Cumberland University. She was known to make friends easily and enjoyed crocheting. Lori was preceded in death by her son, Jacob Murphy; brother, Jimmy Lee Thurman and grandmother, Ova Thurman.
She is survived by: parents – Ray and Elaine Thurman; children – Zachary Murphy and Brooke Murphy; grandmother – Gayle Murks; Auntie Annabelle Walker and many other aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family requests no flowers, please.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com