Graveside services for Mrs. Lottie Evans Wilson will be 12:00 Noon Monday, July 27, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Bro. William Hayes and Bro. Stan Stevenson officiating.
Visitation Monday 10:00 – 11:30 A.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wilson, 97, of Lebanon passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Elmcroft in Lebanon.
Born June 25, 1923, in Henry County, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Will and Manie Wimberly Evans. She was a cook for many years for the Henry County Board of Education. She was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-one years, Garland T. Wilson on December 5, 2013; son, Gary Lee Wilson on August 28, 2007; sister, Theresa Gilbreath; and two brothers, Paul and Henry Evans.
She is survived by two children: Howard (Deanna) Wilson and Rita (David) Maynard; granddaughter, Kris (Tyson) Davis; and great-grandchildren, Greer Davis & Adi Reece Davis.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hearthside and Elmcroft Memory Care for their love and care.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com