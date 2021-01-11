Lucille Lea Hobbs, age 93 of Lebanon, passed away on January 8, 2021.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Monday from 4-7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Donald Owens, is 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. The family is requesting for all visitors to wear masks. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Jeff Whitefield, Kirk Whitefield, Doug Whitefield, Scott Hobbs, Michael Harrell, Mitchell and Michael Hobbs, and Daryl Roskam. Honorary Pallbearers: Martha Sunday School Class at Immanuel Baptist Church.
A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Austin and Pattie Hackney Lea. She was a homemaker, real estate agent, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Edward “Eddie” Hobbs, siblings A.C. “Slick” Lea Jr., Robert A. Lea, David Lea, Kenneth Lea, Hester Howard, Virginia Hallums, and Ruth Ricketts. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Roy Douglas Hobbs; children Nancy (Charles) Whitefield, Betty Harrell, Cindy (Eddie) Roskam, and Mark (Teresa) Hobbs; daughter-in-law Debbie Hobbs Leftwich; sisters Margie Trice and Sue Barnes; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
