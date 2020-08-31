Lucy Brown Slager

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.