Lucy Brown Slager age 97 of Lebanon died Monday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2020 at her residence. Born April 24, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Thomas Bayne and Mary Ella Hale Bayne. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Slager in 2001; sisters, Rosie Morris, Mattie Bly and Jane Walden; brothers, Milton, Dee, Tom and Jim Bayne. Lucy was a 31 year employee of Lux Time and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Van (Janet) Bayne, Charlie Morris, Pauline Dodd, Frances (Junior) Dodd, Minnie Lois Thomason, Jackie (Linda) Bly, Jean Farmer and a number of great nieces and nephews. Nieces and nephews who preceded her in death were, Roy Wesley and Jessie Baynes, Judy Draper, R.D. Bayne, Roy Lee Bayne, John Morris, Nellie Tyree, William, Jimmy Lee and J.C. Bly. Funeral services 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 @ Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and prior to services Thursday. Interment at Wilson Co. Memorial Park in Lebanon. Pallbearers, Van Bayne, R.D. Bayne II, Joe Jones, Eddie Jones, Chris Bly, Chris Richardson; Honorary, Charlie Morris and Jackie Bly. Thanks and appreciation to care givers, Marian Spears, Dr. Robert Jantz and staff, and Adoration Hospice Nurse, Elizabeth Hale. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318