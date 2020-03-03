Lucy Carolyn Stoffel age 75 of Watertown died Saturday afternoon, Feb. 29, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Born Oct. 27, 1944 in Johnson County, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Roy Charlie Freels and Dorthea Lucille Monty Freels. Lucy was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and started her nursing career in Henderson, KY and was an operating room nurse for over 40 years.
After serving 2 years overseas during Operation Desert Storm, she worked at a VA Hospital in Florida. Lucy moved to Nashville and nursed at Nashville Baptist Hospital and later retired from the Nashville VA Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Anthony Stoffell of Watertown; sons, Gregory Scott (Joann) Wilke of Evansville, IN and Stephen Michael (Kris) Wilke of Haubstadt, IN; grandchildren, Emily Lauren (Juliette) Wilke, Adam Gregory Wilke, Jaden Cheyene Wilke, Kenley Nevaeh Wilke, Skyler Wilke; great grandson, Michael Anthony; sister, Mary Martha Voigt of Abington, VA; Earl’s son, Michael , his wife, Collette and their son, Alex of Watertown.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Rev. Lori Pardo-Cole officiating. Visitation will be from Noon till service time on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Leash of Life, 507 W. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, TN 37087. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318.