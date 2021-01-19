obit

Lyle Joseph Griffith, age 28 of Lebanon, passed away January 15, 2021.

Lyle was preceded in death by father, Joseph Leonard Griffith; grandparents, Marvin & Grace Baird; and brother, Joseph Griffith. He is survived by brothers, Joseph Griffith, Marvin Griffith and James Gray; mother, Angela Griffith; uncles & aunts, Steve (Ashley) Griffith, Ray McHargue, Stephanie Griffith, Leonard & Evie Griffith and Lyle & Marianne Griffith; niece, Zariah Gray and nephew, Zayden Gray.

 

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 19th at 1:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with James Gray, Joseph Griffith, Marvin Griffith, Beau Griffith, Jesse Martindale, Pete Keys and Alex Connell serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 19th from 10 am until time of service.

 

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

 

Service information

Jan 19
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet
2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Jan 19
Visitation
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
10:00AM-1:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet
2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Jan 19
Interment
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens
W. Division Street
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
