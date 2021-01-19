Lyle Joseph Griffith, age 28 of Lebanon, passed away January 15, 2021.
Lyle was preceded in death by father, Joseph Leonard Griffith; grandparents, Marvin & Grace Baird; and brother, Joseph Griffith. He is survived by brothers, Joseph Griffith, Marvin Griffith and James Gray; mother, Angela Griffith; uncles & aunts, Steve (Ashley) Griffith, Ray McHargue, Stephanie Griffith, Leonard & Evie Griffith and Lyle & Marianne Griffith; niece, Zariah Gray and nephew, Zayden Gray.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 19th at 1:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with James Gray, Joseph Griffith, Marvin Griffith, Beau Griffith, Jesse Martindale, Pete Keys and Alex Connell serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 19th from 10 am until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.