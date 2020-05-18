Lynda Eve Patton, 83, of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
She was born March 1, 1937 to the late Hugh and Lyda Bass Sr. in Shop Springs, TN. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ray Patton and sister, Anita Bass (Jack Nixon) Curtis.
She is survived by daughter, Kim Tuggle and husband Brian; son, Tony Patton and wife Janie; brother, Hugh Elliot (Joann) Bass Jr.; brother-in-law, Wayne (Sandra) Patton; sister-in-law, Ann (Dan) Scales; grandchildren, Kristin Sagerholm and husband Major Dane Sagerholm, Dr. Jessica Patton, Cole Patton and wife Emily, and Dr. Whitney Ralph; great -grandchildren, Isabella Christine Sagerholm, Vikka Pearl Sagerholm, Dolph Frithioff Sagerholm, Mary Genevieve Sagerholm, and Thomas Elliot Patton, and many other loving family members.
After graduating from Watertown High School in 1954, Lynda married the love of her life, Harold on Aug. 14, 1954. She was a member of Shop Springs Baptist Church where she was the organist and taught Sunday school. She was also involved in the Women's Mission Union at the church.
Mrs. Patton was a bank manager with Commerce Union/ Bank of America. She enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Private graveside services will be held in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Women's Mission Union, Shop Springs Baptist Church, Avalon Hospice, or charity of your choice.
The family of Mrs. Patton would like to send a special thanks to all her caregivers and the staff at Wilson Manor. They also understand that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family on our website at www.partlowchapel.com
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700