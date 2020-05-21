Lynne Denise McGowan, 65, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedMay 12, 2020.
Lynne was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and worked as a registrar at Summit Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late, Frank C. and Ernestine Foster Hurst.
She is survived by her daughter, Keva (Matthew) Phipps; siblings: Phyllis (Girod) Walker, Adrianne Hurst, Michael (Cheryl) Hurst and Sharmene (Carl) Maclin; granddaughter, Ava Brown; nieces and nephews: Erika Walker, Terrance Maclin, Erynn Maclin, Kevin Hurst, Michael B. Hurst and Ranier Hurst; aunts, Wilma Sueing and Martha Foster; and cousins, Vivian Howard and Chris Foster.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedysis Hospice.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com