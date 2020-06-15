M. A. Freeman

M. A. Freeman,  73, of Lebanon, TN, passed away June 12, 2020. 

Mrs. Freeman was born on May 22, 1947, in Oak Ridge, TN.  She is preceded in death by her parents, Corneilous and Wilma Hagston Kelley; sons, William Randolph Freeman and Foy Daryle Freeman, Jr.; brothers, Jimmy Kelley, Frankie Kelley, Bob Kelley and Joe Kelley and sister, Jean Wilson.  She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Daryle Freeman; daughter, Buffy Cleek (Kenneth); brothers, Billy Kelley and R. C. Kelley; sisters, Leota Smith and Trixie Ruer; grandchildren, Andrew Page, Aaron Twadell, Amber Page and Kyleene Freeman; great-grandchildren, Autumn Page, Brennon Twadell, Braiden Twadell, Aunna Twadell, Ezikuel Freeman, Emanuael Freeman, and Kyleigh Freeman.  

Mrs. Freeman retired from General Motors.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17th at Mending Fences Cowboy Church, 1081 Old Laguardo Road East, Lebanon, TN  37088 with Dr. Fred Davis officiating.

Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.  Online condolences may be submitted at alexandergallatin.com.  (615) 502-0011 Obit Line (615) 502-0555

 

To plant a tree in memory of M. Freeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you