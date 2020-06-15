M. A. Freeman, 73, of Lebanon, TN, passed away June 12, 2020.
Mrs. Freeman was born on May 22, 1947, in Oak Ridge, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Corneilous and Wilma Hagston Kelley; sons, William Randolph Freeman and Foy Daryle Freeman, Jr.; brothers, Jimmy Kelley, Frankie Kelley, Bob Kelley and Joe Kelley and sister, Jean Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Daryle Freeman; daughter, Buffy Cleek (Kenneth); brothers, Billy Kelley and R. C. Kelley; sisters, Leota Smith and Trixie Ruer; grandchildren, Andrew Page, Aaron Twadell, Amber Page and Kyleene Freeman; great-grandchildren, Autumn Page, Brennon Twadell, Braiden Twadell, Aunna Twadell, Ezikuel Freeman, Emanuael Freeman, and Kyleigh Freeman.
Mrs. Freeman retired from General Motors.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17th at Mending Fences Cowboy Church, 1081 Old Laguardo Road East, Lebanon, TN 37088 with Dr. Fred Davis officiating.
