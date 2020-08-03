MADEWELL, Robert “Robbie”, 49, of Whites Creek, passed away July 27, 2020.
Mr. Madewell was preceded in death by father, David Madewell; and mother, Faye Moore. He is survived by wife, Charity Madewell; daughters, Emily (Patrick) Warner and Loren Madewell; brother, Marty (Lea Ann) Madewell; father, Willard Moore; sister, Karen (Cary) Largent; grandson, Wyatt Warner; and nieces & nephews, Kristen (Colby) McDonald, Travis Madewell, Bailey Madewell, and Austin Marr.
Funeral service will be held Friday, July 31st, 11:00 am, Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Michael Eubanks officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Travis Madewell, Mickey Nelson, Tony Bates, Tim Bates, Toby Bates and Patrick Warner serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Calvetti, Norman Gillespie, Jay Blevins, David Davis, Brandon Faircloth, and Dayton Blair. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 30th from 4-8 pm and Friday, July 31st from 10 am until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Scholarship Benefit Fund for Loren Madewell at any Wilson Bank & Trust.
