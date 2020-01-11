Maerene Emerson Conard, 95, passed away Tuesday January 8, 2020 in the Maristone Assisted Living.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Emerson and Martha Shell Emerson; husband of 59 years, Jack Conard who died in 2007; two brothers and their wives; one sister; two brothers-in-law; and five sisters-in-law and their spouses.
Maerene is survived by her daughters, Jeanne(Michael) Jones, and Nancy Harp; son, Bruce (Sandy) Conard; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Shaun) Anderson, Kari Harp, Jack Conard, Mark(Nadia) Conard, and Maria Conard; great-grandchildren, Ava Anderson, Nora Anderson, and Sophie Conard; sister, Lois Keal; brother Bill (Marilyn) Conard; and sister-in-law, Carol Hake. She also had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews she loved very much.
A special thank you to the residents and staff of Maristone Assisted Living for everything they did for Maerene during her time there. They were truly a blessing for providing her a loving environment for almost five years.
Maerene graduated from Potomac Illinois High School in 1943. She graduated from nurses training and received her RN degree from Sibley Memorial Hospital, in Washington D.C. in 1947. Maerene married Jack Conrad on August 29, 1948. They lived in many places while Jack was in the Army. She joined her husband at the Conard Grain, Co. in Marshfield, Indiana until they sold the elevator and retired. After retirement they traveled for a while and then settled in The Villages of Lady Lake, Florida. They eventually relocated to Peachtree City, Georgia to be with her son and his family. In September of 2015 she moved to Mt. Juliet to be near her daughter.
At her request no services are planned in Tennessee. Maerene will be laid to rest beside her husband Jack in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m.
We would like to thank AseraCare Hospice for their care during her final days. In lieu of flowers the family would like for contributions to be made in her memory to asercarefoundation.org.