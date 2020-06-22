Malcolm Thomas Flatt, 84, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 20th, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Danny Sellars will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23rd from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Malcolm Thomas Flatt was born on Christmas Eve, December 24th, 1935 in Davidson County, Tennessee to the late Malcolm Robert and Libra Gertrude Wray Flatt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Clyde Flatt and John Earle Flatt. He is survived by sons, Malcolm Tommy Flatt and William Lee Flatt; brothers, Lee (Phyllis) Flatt and William Ewing (Linda) Flatt; and 6 grandchildren.
