Malone, Jerry Carroll, 83, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedMay 25, 2020.
Mr. Malone was a member of Tulip Grove Baptist Church. He took many mission trips where he ministered through his building skills. Mr. Malone was a 1957 graduate of Isaac Litton High School in Nashville, TN and a veteran of the Air National Guard and the Reserve of the US Air Force. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, boating, fishing and UT football. Mr. Malone was the son of the late, James Edward and Irene Taylor Malone. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Judith Anne “Judy” Malone and his siblings, Don Malone and Carol Duncan.
He is survived by:
Children – Chip Malone, Scott Malone, Sheril Hipkins and Steve Malone
Siblings – Jimmy Malone and Tammy Tune
Grandchildren – Kyle Malone, Brooke Malone, Rachel Malone, Chris Fults and
Maegan Anderson
Great-grandchild – Haley Fults
Several nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Estriberto Britton officiating. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Salem Cemetery in Liberty, TN. Active pallbearers will be Kenneth Malone, Todd Malone, Pat Tune, Richard Davis, Glenn Johnson and Tom Becker.
The family requests that anyone in attendance, please adhere to social distancing practices for the health and wellbeing of all. Masks are welcomed but not required.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com