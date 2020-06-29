Malone, Neva Joyce Lovell, age 83, of Hermitage, TN, diedJune 27, 2020.
Mrs. Malone was a member of Central Pike Church of Christ. She and her husband, Robert, owned and operated Malone’s Garden Center from 1972-1998. Mrs. Malone was the daughter of the late, Dempsey and Antate Wallace Lovell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Malone and her siblings, Billy, Jack and Corinne
She is survived by:
Sons – Tim (Terri) Malone and Mike (Tammy) Malone
Brothers – Gerald Lovell and Larry (Debbie) Lovell
Sisters – Faye Pugh, Dimple (Gerald) Barlow and Donna (Ivan) Cancel
Grandchildren – Adam (Miranda) Malone, Brandy (Tim) Armstrong,
Brandon Malone and Ryan Malone
Great-grandchildren – Ashlynn Malone, Kaylie Malone, Isabella Malone,
Austin Armstrong, Kaitlyn Armstrong, Parker Armstrong
and Ryland Malone
Many nieces and nephews
Graveside services will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jerry Sawyer officiating.
The family requests that everyone who attends the graveside service or the visitation to please wear a mask.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead Street, #200, Nashville, TN 37204.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com