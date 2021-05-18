Margaret Ann Goodall Paty, age 93, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021.
She was born May 16, 1927 in Wilson County and lived in the community of Tucker's Cross Roads. She married Joe Parker (Joe) Paty on October 6, 1945. They were married for 58 years. They lived in middle Tennessee most of their lives. The last several years, she lived at Hearthside at Castle Heights in Lebanon, Tennessee. She was a loving wife and homemaker with a kind soul and generous spirit. All who knew her loved her. She was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Paty; parents, Ada and Earl Goodall; brothers, Will Edward Goodall, Walter Goodall, Jack Goodall; and sisters, Era Earl Denton, Dorothy Martin and Martha Bobo.
Survived by her nieces and nephews, Bobbie (Millie) Denton, Mike Martin, Pat (Billy) Fitts, John Martin, Eddie (Carol) Goodall, Jeff (Lonna) Goodall, Charles Edward (Kathy) Bobo, Bill (Connie) Bobo, Martha Doak, Barbara (Tony) Bellione, Martha (Ronnie) Norman, Mary (Ritchie) Beard, Diane (Cliff) Cozart, Jim (Marcia) Goodall, Janice (Richard) Theoret, Joe (Cathy) Goodall, Deborah (Stephen) Pollock, Betty (Carl) Raglin, Jackie (Joe) Manning, Cheryl (William) Kenna, Debbie (Phil) Meeks, Glynda (Tommy) Whitlow, Margaret (David) Bach, Judy Duplantis, Pam Foster, Janice Flynn, Patsy (Bill) Erb, Kathy Foster, Mary Ruth Winford, Beverly (Larry) Long, Tom (Michelle) Bobo.
There was a gravesite service at Wilson County Memorial Park on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.
