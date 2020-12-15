Margaret Ann Neal Pittman, age 86, of Nashville, TN, died December 8, 2020.
Mrs. Pittman was born in Watertown, TN and was the daughter of the late, Tom Brown Neal and Jessie Dean Allison Neal. She was a member of Donelson Church of Christ. Mrs. Pittman was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas L. Neal.
She is survived by: husband of 67 years – Eugene Pittman; children – Lon (Pam) Pittman, Ron (Cheryl) Pittman, Donna (Russ) King and Donald (Donna) Pittman; sister-in-law – Helen Neal; grandchildren – Brent (Franci) Pittman, Jason (Kate) Pittman, Becca (Nathan) Daniel, Meagan (John) Scaduto, Melanie Pittman, Rachel (Tyler) Pumphrey, Jonathan (Kerri) Pittman, Ryan Pittman, Lauren (Bryan) Shrader, Andrew (Fran) Pittman and Susi Vasquez; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Donelson Church of Christ, 2706 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville, TN with Russ King officiating. For those who attend please wear a mask.Private interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Donelson Church of Christ, 2706 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville, TN 37214.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Friday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and WestonDrive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com