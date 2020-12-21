Margaret Sue Edmondson

Margaret Sue Edmondson passed away on December 16, 2020 at age 75.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Reverend Edgar Boles, is 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Living Springs Baptist Church (4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet TN). The family will be receiving friends at the church on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service. Interment in Lannom Cemetery will follow the service. Family will serve as Pallbearers.

Margaret was a homemaker. She loved cooking, flowers, and being with her family, especially the grandkids.  She was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church. She is survived by husband Joe K. Edmondson Sr., children Gina (Neal) White, Tina (Michael) Luffman, Laura Bennett, and Buster (Tracie) Edmondson, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brother Jimmy Campbell, and numerous nieces and nephews.  She is preceded in death by parents Andrew and Lillie Campbell, brother Bobby Campbell, mother and father-in-law Sara and Joe R. Edmondson, and grandmother Allie Carter.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

 

