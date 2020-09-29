Margaret Sue Stacey passed away on September 28, 2020 at age 72. The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Wilson County Memorial.
Mrs. Stacey was born in Gainesboro TN to Willie and Lucy Jones Flatt. She worked on an assembly line and enjoyed gardening, photography, and travelling. She is survived by her husband Lonnie Stacey, children Patrick (Jennifer) Stacey and Charity (Chris) Christian, grandchildren Jada (Josh) Adams, Jared (Sydney) Stacey, and Christopher (Angel) Christian, great grandson Connor Christian, siblings Estelle (Elmer) Likens, Mary (Wayne) Stacey, Carolyn (Jack) Young, Shirley (Donald) Corley, Wilson Roberts, George (Dianne) Roberts, Walter Roberts, and Kenneth (Lynne) Roberts. She is preceded in death by father Willie Flatt, mother Lucy Roberts, step-father Raymond Roberts, and sisters Margie Barrett, Linda McIntyre, Betty Flatt, and Juanita Pinkham. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.