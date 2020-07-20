Funeral services for Mrs. Margie Griffin Oakley will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens officiating.
Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 P.M. and Wednesday after 11 A.M. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Oakley, 79, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home.
Born July 25, 1940, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late John Rufus and Maggie Parrish Griffin. She worked in restaurants and was a Baptist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Pat Oakley Bryan.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Oakley (Dennis) Davenport; son in law, Greg Bryan; grandson, Austin Bryan; sister, Sandra (Charles) Flippen; and brother, James (Carol) Griffin.
Pallbearers: Eli White, Donald Jackson, Johnny Jackson, Dennis Davenport, Greg Bryan, and Charles Flippen.
