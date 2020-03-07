Marian Lillian Webb, 87, born March 16th, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio. Marian passed away on February 26th, 2020 in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
Marian was the daughter of the late, Caroline and John Kish. Marian enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, cooking, creating beautiful clay sculptures, and stained-glass pieces. She loved all animals and believed in animal rescue and welfare.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, two sisters, and one of her daughters.
She is survived by two sons, one daughter, one stepson, one adopted daughter, and many grandchildren and other extended family.
Marian lit up the room with her compassion and love and she will be missed. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal but love leaves a memory no one can steal. We will miss you and love you always
In lieu of flowers Marian would like donations made to Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation. Please PayPal donations to lifehouserescue@gmail.com Donations can also be made by calling 480-217-6002 if you do not have PayPal. Services will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona with friends and family.