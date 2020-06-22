Marianne McFarland, 88, of Lebanon, passed away on June 16, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Johan McGregor of Loves Way Church, is 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the service on Friday. Interment in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Pallbearers include David Ray, David Fulcher, Chris Graves, Gary Tyree, and Austin Mosely.
Mrs. McFarland was born in Germany to Julius and Katarina Bassler. She was a bookkeeper and homemaker by trade. She had a passion for music, singing, church life, crafts, traveling, and cooking.
She is survived by daughters Christl (David) Ray and Karen Cassetty, and grandchildren David Fulcher, Shayne Ray, and Summer Ray, and great-grandchildren Elsie, Kinsley, and Lilly Fulcher. She is preceded in death by husband Virgil McFarland, parents, two brothers, and four sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Christian charity of their choice. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.