Marie A. Alford, age 92, passed away peacefully March 15, 2020 exactly as she had wished -- in her home and with her loyal dachshund, Greta, by her side; in Oldsmar, Florida. Marie was born December 6, 1927 in Evansville, Indiana.
After marrying Clifton Alford, Jr. in June of 1952, she spent the next 22 years traveling the world as the wife of a career Army man, who preceded her in death in 2001. They retired in 1966 and claimed Nashville, Tennessee as their hometown from that day forward.
Marie spent many years as a homemaker but also had a successful career as a sales representative for a food brokerage company in Nashville, Tennessee.
Her hobbies included growing beautiful flowers and plants and making flower arrangements for her home and others. She belonged to several garden clubs in the many cities she lived and won many awards for her flower arrangements. Other passions for Marie included square dancing for a number of years in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
Marie loved people and socializing. And they loved her back. She was very active with her church and many activities with her Sunday School group. Marie loved going to plays and musicals, Halloween parties (all parties really) and loved a good filet mignon from time to time.
Marie had three children, Paula, born in Harlan County, Kentucky, Marcia, born in Karlsruhe, Germany, and John, born in Ft. Bragg, NC. Marie had four grandchildren, Christopher (wife Julie) and Nickolas (wife Jaime) Cooper, Carly Marie (husband Joshua) Rowe and Kevin Alford. Marie had five great grandchildren, River, Lily, Rylee and Reagan Cooper and Elias Rowe.
Marie is survived by her two brothers, James Millard and wife Sandi, and Jerry Millard, and her sister, Edna Clayton; her daughter Paula Buffa and husband Tony, her son John Alford and wife Kay; her four grandchildren and their spouses and her five great grandchildren. Marie is also survived by many, many friends both in Florida where she spent her last 2 ½ years of life and in Hermitage/Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
Her daughter Marcia preceded her in death in October 2014.
Marie will be interred at Hermitage Memorial Gardens next to her husband, Clifton, and daughter, Marcia. A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor at Grace United Methodist Church, her home church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. The date for this Celebration of Life to be announced soon.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Suncoast Hospice, who greatly contributed to making her final days peaceful and comfortable, can be mailed to 5771 Roosevelt Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33760. Please mention the GREEN TEAM/Marie Alford with your donation.