MARIE HATCHER, 85, of Mt. Juliet passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Quality Health Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings. She is survived by husband of 65 years, Billy R. Hatcher Sr.; children, Ray (Rachel) Hatcher, Phyllis (Harold) York, and Russell Hatcher; grandchildren, Philip Hatcher, Jesse York, John Hatcher, Billy York, and Randy York; great-grandchildren, Haley Marie Hatcher and Chloe Marie York.
Mrs. Hatcher was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was a member of Bakers Grove Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the Partee House at 233 West Main St. Lebanon, TN 37087. Funeral services will be on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Bakers Grove Baptist Church at 3562 Earhart Rd. Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. in the Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Bro. Ron Hardeman will officiate. Friends will serve as pallbearers.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements.
