Marie Neal Lorance, age 98 of Watertown, died Saturday afternoon, July 17, 2021 at The Pavillion in Lebanon.
Born April 16, 1923 in Dekalb County, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Edd Enoch and Lillie Mai Garrison Enoch.
Marie was preceded in death by her husbands, Howard M. Neal and Sterling L. Lorance; brothers, James, Dewey and Hubert Enoch; sisters, Alma Patterson and Eddie Lee Reeves.
She retired from Texas Boot Co. and was a 40-year member of Linwood Pentecostal Church.
Marie is survived by daughters, Elsie (Junior) Bain of Watertown, Glenda Bagsby of Woodbury, Marsha Milan of Whitehouse; son, Dale (Jennifer) Lorance of Watertown; 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren; sister, Pat Compton of Murfreesboro; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Linwood Pentecostal Church with Bro. Roger Grisham, Bro. Lonnie Dillard and Bro. Stephen Lorance officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday at the Hunter Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Pallbearers, Michael, Daniel and Ben Bain, Stephen and Adam Lorance, Ethan Hall. Interment at Hearn Hill Cemetery.